THE COCA-COLA (NYSE:KO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola last issued its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company earned $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Coca-Cola has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. The Coca-Cola has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE COCA-COLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KO)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Coca-Cola in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Coca-Cola stock.

The Coca-Cola

UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:USAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products last released its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has generated ($1.40) earnings per share over the last year. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT (NYSE:ARR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.7. ARMOUR Residential REIT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ARMOUR Residential REIT stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ARR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ARMOUR Residential REIT

COMMUNITY WEST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CWBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Community West Bancshares last issued its earnings data on May 3rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $10.94 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6.

