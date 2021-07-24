CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL (NYSE:CMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill last released its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Chipotle Mexican Grill has generated $10.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.1. Chipotle Mexican Grill has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMG)

29 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill in the last year. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chipotle Mexican Grill stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

BOK FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:BOKF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial has generated $6.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. BOK Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOK FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BOKF)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BOK Financial in the last year. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” BOK Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BOKF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BOK Financial

THE BOSTON BEER (NYSE:SAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer last posted its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $2.25. The firm earned $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. The Boston Beer has generated $14.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3. The Boston Beer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE BOSTON BEER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAM)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Boston Beer in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Boston Beer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Boston Beer

WILLIAM PENN BANCORP (NASDAQ:WMPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 23rd, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter. William Penn Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. William Penn Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN WILLIAM PENN BANCORP? (NASDAQ:WMPN)

Wall Street analysts have given William Penn Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but William Penn Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.