PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (NYSE:PZN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management last released its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Pzena Investment Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOWARD BANCORP (NASDAQ:HBMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. Howard Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOWARD BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HBMD)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Howard Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Howard Bancorp stock.

Howard Bancorp

CADENCE BANCORPORATION (NYSE:CADE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorporation last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.0. Cadence Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CADENCE BANCORPORATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CADE)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cadence Bancorporation in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Cadence Bancorporation stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CADE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cadence Bancorporation

FIRST BANCORP. (NYSE:FBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. last posted its earnings data on April 25th, 2021. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. has generated $0.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1.

