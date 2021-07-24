PACWEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:PACW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp has generated $2.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. PacWest Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PACWEST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PACW)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PacWest Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” PacWest Bancorp stock.

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:RCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Its revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rogers Communications has generated $2.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Rogers Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RCI)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rogers Communications in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Rogers Communications stock.

TWITTER (NYSE:TWTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The business earned $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Its revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Twitter has generated ($1.32) earnings per share over the last year. Twitter has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TWITTER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TWTR)

35 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Twitter in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 18 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Twitter stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TWTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:AMNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares last posted its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. American National Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMNB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American National Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” American National Bankshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMNB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

