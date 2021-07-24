PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS (NASDAQ:PNFP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners last posted its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.24. The business earned $331.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Pinnacle Financial Partners has generated $4.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.5. Pinnacle Financial Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PINNACLE FINANCIAL PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PNFP)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Pinnacle Financial Partners stock.

LIVE OAK BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:LOB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.0. Live Oak Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIVE OAK BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LOB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Live Oak Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Live Oak Bancshares stock.

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL (NYSE:FAF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial last announced its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. First American Financial has generated $5.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. First American Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FAF)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First American Financial in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” First American Financial stock.

SOCKET MOBILE (NASDAQ:SCKT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.9. Socket Mobile has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

