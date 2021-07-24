RIVERVIEW FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:RIVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RIVE)

Riverview Financial last posted its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Riverview Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

UNION BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:UNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UNB)

Union Bankshares last announced its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Union Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

MERIDIAN BANCORP (NASDAQ:EBSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Meridian Bancorp has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Meridian Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERIDIAN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EBSB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meridian Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Meridian Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EBSB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Meridian Bancorp

1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP (NASDAQ:FCCY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp last released its earnings results on May 2nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company earned $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0.

IS 1ST CONSTITUTION BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” 1st Constitution Bancorp stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp