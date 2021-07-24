CAL-MAINE FOODS (NASDAQ:CALM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The company earned $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Cal-Maine Foods has generated $0.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 877.2. Cal-Maine Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, September 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAL-MAINE FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CALM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cal-Maine Foods in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cal-Maine Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CALM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Cal-Maine Foods

M&T BANK (NYSE:MTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank last issued its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.29. M&T Bank has generated $10.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. M&T Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS M&T BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MTB)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for M&T Bank in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” M&T Bank stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MTB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

M&T Bank

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER (NASDAQ:AEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has generated $4.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. American Electric Power has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AEP)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Electric Power in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Electric Power stock.

American Electric Power

MACATAWA BANK (NASDAQ:MCBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank last released its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Macatawa Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

