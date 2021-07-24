IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:IRDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business earned $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.53 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Iridium Communications has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. Iridium Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IRDM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Iridium Communications in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Iridium Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IRDM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANNER (NASDAQ:BANR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner last released its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner has generated $3.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Banner has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANNER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BANR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banner in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banner stock.

CHART INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:GTLS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company earned $322 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. Chart Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHART INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTLS)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chart Industries in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chart Industries stock.

NEXTERA ENERGY (NYSE:NEE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm earned $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Its revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.5.

IS NEXTERA ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEE)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NextEra Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” NextEra Energy stock.

