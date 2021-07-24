BANK OF MARIN BANCORP (NASDAQ:BMRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp has generated $2.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Bank of Marin Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK OF MARIN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BMRC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BMRC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bank of Marin Bancorp

GRACO (NYSE:GGG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GGG)

Graco last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company earned $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. Its revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Graco has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Graco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GRACO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GGG)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Graco in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Graco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GGG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Graco

VERISIGN (NASDAQ:VRSN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company earned $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.16 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has generated $7.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.3. VeriSign has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VERISIGN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRSN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VeriSign in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VeriSign stock.

VeriSign

CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP (NASDAQ:CVLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $19.91 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.0. Codorus Valley Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CODORUS VALLEY BANCORP? (NASDAQ:CVLY)

