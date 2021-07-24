OLD NATIONAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:ONB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Old National Bancorp has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Old National Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Old National Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Old National Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ONB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OFG BANCORP (NYSE:OFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. OFG Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GLACIER BANCORP (NASDAQ:GBCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Its revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Glacier Bancorp has generated $2.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. Glacier Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Glacier Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Glacier Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in GBCI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

KIMBERLY-CLARK (NYSE:KMB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark last released its earnings data on July 23rd, 2021. The reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. The company earned $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimberly-Clark has generated $7.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.3.

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kimberly-Clark in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Kimberly-Clark stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KMB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

