PEOPLES BANCORP (NASDAQ:PEBO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. Peoples Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PEOPLES BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PEBO)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Peoples Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Peoples Bancorp stock.

COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP (NASDAQ:CVLG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group last released its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Covenant Logistics Group has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.4. Covenant Logistics Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COVENANT LOGISTICS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CVLG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Covenant Logistics Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Covenant Logistics Group stock.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. (NASDAQ:FFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. has generated $1.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. First Financial Bancorp. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FFBC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Financial Bancorp. in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” First Financial Bancorp. stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FFBC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TOMPKINS FINANCIAL (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Tompkins Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.24 million. Tompkins Financial has generated $5.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8.

IS TOMPKINS FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tompkins Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Tompkins Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

