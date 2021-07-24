RUSH ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:RUSHB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RUSHB)

Rush Enterprises last released its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Rush Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Rush Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:GSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp has generated $4.21 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. Great Southern Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GSBC)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Great Southern Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Great Southern Bancorp stock.

BANKUNITED (NYSE:BKU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited last issued its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited has generated $2.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.2. BankUnited has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANKUNITED A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKU)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BankUnited in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BankUnited stock.

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO (NYSE:PAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PAC)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico last issued its earnings data on April 29th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. The business earned $178.89 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has generated $1.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.0.

IS GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PAC)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock.

