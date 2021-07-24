AMCON DISTRIBUTING (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 19th, 2021. The reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business earned $378.51 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. AMCON Distributing has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

ONEMAIN (NYSE:OMF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain has generated $6.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.0. OneMain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ONEMAIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OMF)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneMain in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” OneMain stock.

POOL (NASDAQ:POOL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company earned $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Its revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has generated $8.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.4. Pool has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POOL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:POOL)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pool in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Pool stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in POOL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:MYFW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MYFW)

First Western Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. First Western Financial has generated $3.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. First Western Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST WESTERN FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MYFW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Western Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Western Financial stock.

