DOVER (NYSE:DOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOV)

Dover last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Its revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dover has generated $5.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Dover has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DOV)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dover in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dover stock.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RLI)

RLI last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.61 million. Its quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. RLI has generated $2.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.2. RLI has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RLI A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RLI)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RLI in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” RLI stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RLI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CLEVELAND-CLIFFS (NYSE:CLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs last released its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm earned $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Its revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cleveland-Cliffs has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year. Cleveland-Cliffs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CLEVELAND-CLIFFS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CLF)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cleveland-Cliffs stock.

ACME UNITED (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

Acme United last issued its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Acme United has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.5. Acme United has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

