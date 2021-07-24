MID-SOUTHERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:MSVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Mid-Southern Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MID-SOUTHERN BANCORP? (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Wall Street analysts have given Mid-Southern Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Mid-Southern Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY (NYSE:REXR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm earned $104.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.0. Rexford Industrial Realty has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:REXR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rexford Industrial Realty stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty

KB FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:KB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group last released its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $3.24 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group has generated $7.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. KB Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN KB FINANCIAL GROUP? (NYSE:KB)

Wall Street analysts have given KB Financial Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but KB Financial Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:TCFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial has generated $2.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. The Community Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE COMMUNITY FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TCFC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Community Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” The Community Financial stock.

The Community Financial