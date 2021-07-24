SLEEP NUMBER (NASDAQ:SNBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number last released its earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. Its revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number has generated $4.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. Sleep Number has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SLEEP NUMBER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SNBR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sleep Number in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sleep Number stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNBR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRISTATE CAPITAL (NASDAQ:TSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSC)

TriState Capital last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8. TriState Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRISTATE CAPITAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TSC)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TriState Capital in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TriState Capital stock.

HERC (NYSE:HRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HRI)

Herc last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Herc has generated $3.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Herc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HRI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Herc in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Herc stock.

NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NEP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.63. The company earned $253 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy Partners has generated ($0.81) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0.

IS NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEP)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NextEra Energy Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NextEra Energy Partners stock.

