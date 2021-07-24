BCB BANCORP (NASDAQ:BCBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp has generated $1.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4. BCB Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BCB BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCBP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BCB Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” BCB Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BCBP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COMERICA (NYSE:CMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica last released its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica has generated $3.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.7. Comerica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMERICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMA)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Comerica in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Comerica stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CMA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DOMINO’S PIZZA (NYSE:DPZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. The firm earned $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Domino’s Pizza has generated $12.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.6. Domino’s Pizza has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOMINO’S PIZZA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DPZ)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Domino’s Pizza in the last year. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Domino’s Pizza stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DPZ, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COUNTY BANCORP (NASDAQ:ICBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.45. County Bancorp has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. County Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COUNTY BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ICBK)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for County Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” County Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ICBK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

