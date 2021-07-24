UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS (NASDAQ:UCBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business earned $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. Its revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Community Banks has generated $1.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3. United Community Banks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UCBI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Community Banks in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” United Community Banks stock.

AMERANT BANCORP (NASDAQ:AMTB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Amerant Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The business earned $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Amerant Bancorp has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Amerant Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERANT BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMTB)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Amerant Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Amerant Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AMTB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL (NYSE:WBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The company earned $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.12 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Webster Financial has generated $2.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.3. Webster Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEBSTER FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WBS)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Webster Financial in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Webster Financial stock.

SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:SHG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group last issued its earnings results on April 23rd, 2021. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $4.74 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group has generated $5.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.5.

IS SHINHAN FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shinhan Financial Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Shinhan Financial Group stock.

