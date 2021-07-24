CNB FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CCNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. CNB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CNB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCNE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CNB Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CNB Financial stock.

CNB Financial

PARKE BANCORP (NASDAQ:PKBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.1. Parke Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PARKE BANCORP? (NASDAQ:PKBK)

MARINEMAX (NYSE:HZO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm earned $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MarineMax has generated $3.42 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.1. MarineMax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARINEMAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HZO)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MarineMax in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MarineMax stock.

MarineMax

CIVISTA BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CIVB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 million. Civista Bancshares has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2.

IS CIVISTA BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CIVB)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Civista Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Civista Bancshares stock.

Civista Bancshares