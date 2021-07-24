EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES (NYSE:ELS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELS)

Equity LifeStyle Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity LifeStyle Properties has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.4. Equity LifeStyle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ELS)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Equity LifeStyle Properties stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties

KINDER MORGAN (NYSE:KMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan last announced its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Its revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has generated $0.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.2. Kinder Morgan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KINDER MORGAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:KMI)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kinder Morgan in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Kinder Morgan stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in KMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Kinder Morgan

SNAP (NYSE:SNAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business earned $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Snap has generated ($0.63) earnings per share over the last year. Snap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SNAP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNAP)

34 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Snap in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 29 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Snap stock.

Snap

MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP (NASDAQ:MOFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group last released its earnings data on July 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0. MidWestOne Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MIDWESTONE FINANCIAL GROUP? (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Wall Street analysts have given MidWestOne Financial Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but MidWestOne Financial Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.