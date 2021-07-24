HALLIBURTON (NYSE:HAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm earned $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Halliburton has generated $0.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.7. Halliburton has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HALLIBURTON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HAL)

20 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Halliburton in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Halliburton stock.

MOELIS & COMPANY (NYSE:MC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company last issued its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm earned $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Moelis & Company has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.5. Moelis & Company has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MOELIS & COMPANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MC)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Moelis & Company in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Moelis & Company stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COMMERCE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:CBSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Commerce Bancshares has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Commerce Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMMERCE BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBSH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Commerce Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Commerce Bancshares stock.

GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:GNCA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Genocea Biosciences has generated ($1.11) earnings per share over the last year.

IS GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GNCA)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Genocea Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Genocea Biosciences stock.

