MERIDIAN BANCORP (NASDAQ:EBSB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Meridian Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Meridian Bancorp has generated $1.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Meridian Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MERIDIAN BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EBSB)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Meridian Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Meridian Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EBSB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares has generated $2.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. Bar Harbor Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bar Harbor Bankshares stock.

HILLTOP (NYSE:HTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm earned $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilltop has generated $4.58 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. Hilltop has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HILLTOP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HTH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hilltop in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hilltop stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HTH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FIRST HAWAIIAN (NASDAQ:FHB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian last issued its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business earned $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. First Hawaiian has generated $1.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8.

IS FIRST HAWAIIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FHB)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Hawaiian in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” First Hawaiian stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FHB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

