CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY (NYSE:CNI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Canadian National Railway has generated $3.96 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.0. Canadian National Railway has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CNI)

21 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Canadian National Railway in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Canadian National Railway stock.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON (NYSE:HOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. Harley-Davidson has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. Harley-Davidson has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HARLEY-DAVIDSON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HOG)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Harley-Davidson in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Harley-Davidson stock.

ALLEGION (NYSE:ALLE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion last released its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.94 million. Its revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has generated $5.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Allegion has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLEGION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALLE)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Allegion in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Allegion stock.

RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:RMBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation last posted its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.3. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN RICHMOND MUTUAL BANCORPORATION? (NASDAQ:RMBI)

