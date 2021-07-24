CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES (NASDAQ:CPSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm earned $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.2. Consumer Portfolio Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SALISBURY BANCORP (NASDAQ:SAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SAL)

Salisbury Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp has generated $4.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.6. Salisbury Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SALISBURY BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SAL)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Salisbury Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Salisbury Bancorp stock.

Salisbury Bancorp

BANC OF CALIFORNIA (NYSE:BANC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.9. Banc of California has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANC OF CALIFORNIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BANC)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banc of California in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banc of California stock.

Banc of California

NORWOOD FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:NWFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial last posted its earnings results on April 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $17.77 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Norwood Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, July 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

