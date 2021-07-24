SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SFBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.1. ServisFirst Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SERVISFIRST BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SFBS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ServisFirst Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFBS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:STX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology last released its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Its revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has generated $5.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Seagate Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STX)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seagate Technology in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 12 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Seagate Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BIOGEN (NASDAQ:BIIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen last released its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company earned $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Biogen has generated $33.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Biogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BIIB)

30 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Biogen in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Biogen stock.

UTAH MEDICAL PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:UTMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $10.96 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.6. Utah Medical Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

