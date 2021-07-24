SYNOVUS FINANCIAL (NYSE:SNV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. Synovus Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNOVUS FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNV)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synovus Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Synovus Financial stock.

Synovus Financial

HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP (NASDAQ:HCSG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group last released its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Healthcare Services Group has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. Healthcare Services Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HCSG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Healthcare Services Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Healthcare Services Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HCSG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Healthcare Services Group

SONOCO PRODUCTS (NYSE:SON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products last posted its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sonoco Products has generated $3.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. Sonoco Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONOCO PRODUCTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SON)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonoco Products in the last year. There are currently 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Sonoco Products stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SON, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sonoco Products

SIGMA LABS (NASDAQ:SGLB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Sigma Labs has generated ($1.83) earnings per share over the last year. Sigma Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIGMA LABS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SGLB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sigma Labs in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sigma Labs stock.

Sigma Labs