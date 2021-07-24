ARROW FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:AROW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AROW)

Arrow Financial last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 million. Arrow Financial has generated $2.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Arrow Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARROW FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AROW)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arrow Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Arrow Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AROW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Arrow Financial

THE FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FNLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $21.17 million during the quarter. The First Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.0. The First Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN THE FIRST BANCORP? (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Wall Street analysts have given The First Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but The First Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

WSFS FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:WSFS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WSFS Financial has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. WSFS Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WSFS FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WSFS)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for WSFS Financial in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” WSFS Financial stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSFS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

WSFS Financial

NAM TAI PROPERTY (NYSE:NTP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTP)

Nam Tai Property last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter. Nam Tai Property has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.5.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NAM TAI PROPERTY? (NYSE:NTP)

Wall Street analysts have given Nam Tai Property a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Nam Tai Property wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.