AVANGRID (NYSE:AGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Avangrid has generated $2.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Avangrid has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVANGRID A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AGR)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avangrid in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Avangrid stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AGR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Avangrid

UFP INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:UFPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries last announced its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. UFP Industries has generated $4.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. UFP Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UFP INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UFPI)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UFP Industries in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” UFP Industries stock.

UFP Industries

EAST WEST BANCORP (NASDAQ:EWBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm earned $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. East West Bancorp has generated $3.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.6. East West Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EAST WEST BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EWBC)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for East West Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” East West Bancorp stock.

East West Bancorp

RANGER ENERGY SERVICES (NYSE:RNGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RNGR)

Ranger Energy Services last issued its earnings data on May 5th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. The company earned $38.30 million during the quarter. Ranger Energy Services has generated ($1.29) earnings per share over the last year. Ranger Energy Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RANGER ENERGY SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RNGR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ranger Energy Services in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ranger Energy Services stock.

Ranger Energy Services