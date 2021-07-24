INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES (NYSE:IBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines last released its quarterly earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm earned $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Its revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has generated $8.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. International Business Machines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IBM)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for International Business Machines in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” International Business Machines stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IBM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS (NASDAQ:TXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments last issued its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Its revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has generated $5.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Texas Instruments has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEXAS INSTRUMENTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TXN)

24 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Texas Instruments in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Texas Instruments stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TXN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

INTEL (NASDAQ:INTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Its revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has generated $5.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Intel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTEL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INTC)

39 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Intel in the last twelve months. There are currently 13 sell ratings, 13 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Intel stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in INTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HERITAGE COMMERCE (NASDAQ:HTBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Heritage Commerce has generated $0.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6. Heritage Commerce has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERITAGE COMMERCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HTBK)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Heritage Commerce in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Heritage Commerce stock.

