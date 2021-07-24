AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION (NASDAQ:AUBN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation last issued its quarterly earnings data on April 27th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. Auburn National Bancorporation has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AUBURN NATIONAL BANCORPORATION? (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Wall Street analysts have given Auburn National Bancorporation a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Auburn National Bancorporation wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

FIRST COMMUNITY (NASDAQ:FCCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community has generated $1.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. First Community has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIRST COMMUNITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FCCO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for First Community in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” First Community stock.

First Community

1ST SOURCE (NASDAQ:SRCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source last released its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. 1st Source has generated $3.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. 1st Source has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 1ST SOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 1st Source in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” 1st Source stock.

1st Source

REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP (NASDAQ:FRBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp last announced its earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company earned $41.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. Republic First Bancorp has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.0.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN REPUBLIC FIRST BANCORP? (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Wall Street analysts have given Republic First Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Republic First Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.