NEOGEN (NASDAQ:NEOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen last announced its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Its revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.4. Neogen has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, September 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEOGEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen

PLEXUS (NASDAQ:PLXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Plexus last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has generated $4.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Plexus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLEXUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PLXS)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plexus in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Plexus stock.

Plexus

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:ORI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International last issued its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International has generated $2.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.4. Old Republic International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ORI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Old Republic International in the last year. There are currently 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Old Republic International stock.

Old Republic International

ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:ELYS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys Game Technology last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm earned $14.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. Elys Game Technology has generated ($0.45) earnings per share over the last year. Elys Game Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELYS GAME TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ELYS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Elys Game Technology in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Elys Game Technology stock.

Elys Game Technology