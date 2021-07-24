ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION (NASDAQ:ZION) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association last released its quarterly earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business earned $760 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZIONS BANCORPORATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZION)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ZION, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association

EQUIFAX (NYSE:EFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Its revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has generated $6.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.6. Equifax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUIFAX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EFX)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equifax in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Equifax stock.

Equifax

ABB (NYSE:ABB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABB)

ABB last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. ABB has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. ABB has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABB)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ABB in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings, 5 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” ABB stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ABB

DEL TACO RESTAURANTS (NASDAQ:TACO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Del Taco Restaurants has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8. Del Taco Restaurants has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DEL TACO RESTAURANTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TACO)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Del Taco Restaurants in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Del Taco Restaurants stock.

Del Taco Restaurants