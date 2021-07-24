AMERISERV FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:ASRV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. AmeriServ Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

LIMESTONE BANCORP (NASDAQ:LMST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LMST)

Limestone Bancorp last released its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Limestone Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LIMESTONE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LMST)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Limestone Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Limestone Bancorp stock.

Limestone Bancorp

LAKELAND BANCORP (NASDAQ:LBAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.1. Lakeland Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAKELAND BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LBAI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lakeland Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Lakeland Bancorp stock.

Lakeland Bancorp

SEVERN BANCORP (NASDAQ:SVBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SVBI)

Severn Bancorp last released its earnings results on April 23rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.42 million for the quarter. Severn Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2.

