INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP (NASDAQ:IBKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company earned $754 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Its revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Interactive Brokers Group has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Interactive Brokers Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IBKR)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Interactive Brokers Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Interactive Brokers Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IBKR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Interactive Brokers Group

TRIUMPH BANCORP (NASDAQ:TBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp last posted its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Triumph Bancorp has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.5. Triumph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRIUMPH BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TBK)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Triumph Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings, 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Triumph Bancorp stock.

Triumph Bancorp

POPULAR (NASDAQ:BPOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Popular last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular has generated $5.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Popular has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS POPULAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BPOP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Popular in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Popular stock.

Popular

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:HON) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The business earned $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Its revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has generated $7.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1.

IS HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HON)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Honeywell International in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Honeywell International stock.

Honeywell International