FB FINANCIAL (NYSE:FBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial last announced its earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.5. FB Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FB FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FBK)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for FB Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” FB Financial stock.

MARKETAXESS (NASDAQ:MKTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess last issued its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. MarketAxess has generated $7.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.8. MarketAxess has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARKETAXESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MKTX)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MarketAxess in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” MarketAxess stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MKTX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

DOW (NYSE:DOW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DOW)

DOW last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.24. The business earned $13.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% on a year-over-year basis. DOW has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.9. DOW has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DOW A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DOW)

20 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for DOW in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” DOW stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DOW, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CAPITAL BANCORP (NASDAQ:CBNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp last released its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp has generated $1.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.2. Capital Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CBNK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Capital Bancorp stock.

