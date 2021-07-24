BANK FIRST (NASDAQ:BFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BFC)

Bank First last announced its earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Bank First has generated $5.07 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Bank First has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANK FIRST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BFC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bank First in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Bank First stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in BFC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Bank First

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:PFIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services last announced its earnings results on April 23rd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $24.29 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Peoples Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, November 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES? (NASDAQ:PFIS)

SANDY SPRING BANCORP (NASDAQ:SASR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp last announced its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sandy Spring Bancorp has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Sandy Spring Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SANDY SPRING BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SASR)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sandy Spring Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SASR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sandy Spring Bancorp

REPUBLIC BANCORP (NASDAQ:RBCAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Republic Bancorp last issued its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $96.82 million during the quarter. Republic Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.2.

IS REPUBLIC BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Republic Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Republic Bancorp stock.

Republic Bancorp