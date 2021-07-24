ALLY FINANCIAL (NYSE:ALLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial last issued its earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial has generated $3.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.8. Ally Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ally Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ally Financial stock.

STERLING BANCORP (NYSE:STL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp last posted its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sterling Bancorp has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. Sterling Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sterling Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sterling Bancorp stock.

CARLISLE COMPANIES (NYSE:CSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Its revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carlisle Companies has generated $6.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.1. Carlisle Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carlisle Companies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Carlisle Companies stock.

FIRST CAPITAL (NASDAQ:FCAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCAP)

First Capital last released its earnings results on April 26th, 2021. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $9.44 million during the quarter. First Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4.

