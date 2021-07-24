PROLOGIS (NYSE:PLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Its revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.5. Prologis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PROLOGIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLD)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Prologis in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Prologis stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SAP)

SAP last released its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The business earned $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. SAP has generated $5.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.4. SAP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SAP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SAP)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SAP in the last year. There are currently 13 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” SAP stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES (NYSE:ABT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories last posted its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has generated $3.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9. Abbott Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABBOTT LABORATORIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ABT)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Abbott Laboratories in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Abbott Laboratories stock.

CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:CASS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems last issued its earnings data on April 22nd, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $37.12 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.9. Cass Information Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS? (NASDAQ:CASS)

