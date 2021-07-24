PREFERRED BANK (NASDAQ:PFBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank last announced its earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Preferred Bank has generated $4.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Preferred Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PREFERRED BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PFBC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Preferred Bank in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Preferred Bank stock.

Preferred Bank

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:STXB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STXB)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares last announced its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has generated $1.81 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.6. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STXB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares

TRI POINTE HOMES (NYSE:TPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tri Pointe Homes has generated $2.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Tri Pointe Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRI POINTE HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPH)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tri Pointe Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Tri Pointe Homes stock.

Tri Pointe Homes

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:SXT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business earned $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sensient Technologies has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1.

IS SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SXT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sensient Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sensient Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SXT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sensient Technologies