UBS GROUP (NYSE:UBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.7. UBS Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UBS GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UBS)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for UBS Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” UBS Group stock.

LANDSTAR SYSTEM (NASDAQ:LSTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System last announced its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.06. The business earned $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. Landstar System has generated $5.29 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.8. Landstar System has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LANDSTAR SYSTEM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LSTR)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Landstar System in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 12 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Landstar System stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LSTR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SNAP-ON (NYSE:SNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Its revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Snap-on has generated $11.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.0. Snap-on has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SNAP-ON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SNA)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Snap-on in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Snap-on stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SNA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

C&F FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CFFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial last issued its earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter. C&F Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. C&F Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

