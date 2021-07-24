ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:ORRF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services last released its earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services has generated $2.52 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Orrstown Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ORRF)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Orrstown Financial Services in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Orrstown Financial Services stock.

Orrstown Financial Services

PENNS WOODS BANCORP (NASDAQ:PWOD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $14.68 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.8. Penns Woods Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

S&T BANCORP (NASDAQ:STBA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp has generated $1.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.0. S&T Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS S&T BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STBA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for S&T Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” S&T Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in STBA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

S&T Bancorp

GREENE COUNTY BANCORP (NASDAQ:GCBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 23rd, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6.

