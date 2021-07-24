STEEL DYNAMICS (NASDAQ:STLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics last announced its earnings results on July 18th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Steel Dynamics has generated $2.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.8. Steel Dynamics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEEL DYNAMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STLD)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Steel Dynamics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Steel Dynamics stock.

Steel Dynamics

LAS VEGAS SANDS (NYSE:LVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands last posted its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Las Vegas Sands has generated ($2.12) earnings per share over the last year. Las Vegas Sands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LAS VEGAS SANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LVS)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Las Vegas Sands in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Las Vegas Sands stock.

Las Vegas Sands

MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES (NYSE:MMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Marsh & McLennan Companies has generated $4.97 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. Marsh & McLennan Companies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, November 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MMC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Marsh & McLennan Companies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MMC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Marsh & McLennan Companies

SCIPLAY (NASDAQ:SCPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business earned $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.62 million. SciPlay has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9.

IS SCIPLAY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCPL)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SciPlay in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SciPlay stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SCPL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SciPlay