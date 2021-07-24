UNITED AIRLINES (NASDAQ:UAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines last released its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company earned $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Its revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has generated ($27.57) earnings per share over the last year. United Airlines has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNITED AIRLINES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UAL)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Airlines in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” United Airlines stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UAL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BANCORPSOUTH BANK (NYSE:BXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXS)

BancorpSouth Bank last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm earned $282.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. BancorpSouth Bank has generated $2.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. BancorpSouth Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BANCORPSOUTH BANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BXS)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BancorpSouth Bank in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” BancorpSouth Bank stock.

ALASKA AIR GROUP (NYSE:ALK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group last announced its earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Its revenue was up 262.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has generated ($10.17) earnings per share over the last year. Alaska Air Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALASKA AIR GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALK)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alaska Air Group in the last year. There are currently 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Alaska Air Group stock.

GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:GFED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GFED)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has generated $1.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.9. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GUARANTY FEDERAL BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GFED)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock.

