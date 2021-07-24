HOPE BANCORP (NASDAQ:HOPE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Hope Bancorp has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Hope Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOPE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOPE)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hope Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Hope Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HOPE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Hope Bancorp

METROPOLITAN BANK (NYSE:MCB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank last posted its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Metropolitan Bank has generated $4.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Metropolitan Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN METROPOLITAN BANK? (NYSE:MCB)

Wall Street analysts have given Metropolitan Bank a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Metropolitan Bank wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ASSOCIATED BANC (NYSE:ASB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc last announced its earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm earned $253 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Associated Banc has generated $1.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Associated Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASSOCIATED BANC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASB)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Associated Banc in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Associated Banc stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ASB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Associated Banc

UNITED BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:UBSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares last issued its earnings data on April 30th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The business earned $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.26 million. United Bankshares has generated $2.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3.

IS UNITED BANKSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:UBSI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for United Bankshares in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” United Bankshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in UBSI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

United Bankshares