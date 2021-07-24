PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:PM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International last announced its earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business earned $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has generated $5.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.3. Philip Morris International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PM)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Philip Morris International in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Philip Morris International stock.

TENET HEALTHCARE (NYSE:THC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare last posted its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenet Healthcare has generated $4.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Tenet Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TENET HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:THC)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tenet Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tenet Healthcare stock.

CELANESE (NYSE:CE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CE)

Celanese last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese has generated $7.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Celanese has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELANESE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CE)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celanese in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Celanese stock.

SHORE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SHBI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares last posted its quarterly earnings results on April 30th, 2021. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares has generated $1.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.6. Shore Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SHORE BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SHBI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Shore Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Shore Bancshares stock.

