CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (NASDAQ:CATC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp last released its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp has generated $6.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Cambridge Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMBRIDGE BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CATC)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cambridge Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cambridge Bancorp stock.

OLD SECOND BANCORP (NASDAQ:OSBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp has generated $0.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. Old Second Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OLD SECOND BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSBC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Old Second Bancorp in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “strong buy” Old Second Bancorp stock.

TOWNEBANK (NASDAQ:TOWN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank last announced its earnings results on April 29th, 2021. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. TowneBank has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. TowneBank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOWNEBANK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TOWN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TowneBank in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” TowneBank stock.

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:SBSI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares last announced its earnings results on July 23rd, 2021. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares has generated $2.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.3.

IS SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SBSI)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Southside Bancshares in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Southside Bancshares stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SBSI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

