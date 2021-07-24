SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL (NYSE:SYF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 19th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial has generated $2.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Synchrony Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SYF)

12 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synchrony Financial in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Synchrony Financial stock.

Synchrony Financial

VALMONT INDUSTRIES (NYSE:VMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries last released its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company earned $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries has generated $8.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Valmont Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VALMONT INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VMI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Valmont Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Valmont Industries stock.

Valmont Industries

WATSCO (NYSE:WSO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Watsco has generated $7.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.1. Watsco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WATSCO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WSO)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Watsco in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Watsco stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in WSO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Watsco

OP BANCORP (NYSE:OPBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OPBK)

OP Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN OP BANCORP? (NYSE:OPBK)

Wall Street analysts have given OP Bancorp a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but OP Bancorp wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.