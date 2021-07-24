CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP (NASDAQ:CCBG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on April 26th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $54.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 million. Capital City Bank Group has generated $1.88 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Capital City Bank Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CCBG)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Capital City Bank Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Capital City Bank Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCBG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP (NASDAQ:FMAO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp last released its earnings data on July 20th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FMAO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FMAO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SCHOLASTIC (NASDAQ:SCHL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic last issued its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Scholastic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCHOLASTIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SCHL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Scholastic in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Scholastic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SCHL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

METROCITY BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:MCBS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 22nd, 2021. The reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business earned $29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. MetroCity Bankshares has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0.

