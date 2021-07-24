J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES (NASDAQ:JBHT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 18th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has generated $4.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:JBHT)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the last year. There are currently 9 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX last announced its earnings results on July 20th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm earned $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. CSX has generated $1.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. CSX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CSX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CSX)

23 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CSX in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CSX stock.

UNION PACIFIC (NYSE:UNP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific last announced its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business earned $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Union Pacific has generated $8.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Union Pacific has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS UNION PACIFIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UNP)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Union Pacific in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings, 15 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Union Pacific stock.

PRECISION DRILLING (NYSE:PDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling last released its quarterly earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.82) by $1.89. The firm earned $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Precision Drilling has generated ($6.52) earnings per share over the last year. Precision Drilling has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PRECISION DRILLING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PDS)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Precision Drilling in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Precision Drilling stock.

