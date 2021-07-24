CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP (NYSE:CFG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group last released its quarterly earnings results on July 19th, 2021. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group has generated $2.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7. Citizens Financial Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, October 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CFG)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citizens Financial Group in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Citizens Financial Group stock.

Citizens Financial Group

TECHNIPFMC (NYSE:FTI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC last released its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm earned $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. TechnipFMC has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TECHNIPFMC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTI)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TechnipFMC in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” TechnipFMC stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FTI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TechnipFMC

CROCS (NASDAQ:CROX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs last announced its earnings results on July 22nd, 2021. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has generated $3.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.3. Crocs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CROCS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CROX)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Crocs in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Crocs stock.

Crocs

MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS (NASDAQ:MMLP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners last posted its earnings data on July 22nd, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Martin Midstream Partners has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Martin Midstream Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, October 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARTIN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MMLP)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Martin Midstream Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Martin Midstream Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MMLP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Martin Midstream Partners